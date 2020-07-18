Leeds United took a gamble on Ben White. The gamble was that he would be a suitable replacement for the departing Pontus Jansson. Marcelo Bielsa plays with a cool hand and not a stacked deck, he takes no risks. To him, it wasn’t a gamble and that has proved true.

In short, Ben White has been a revelation at Elland Road this season. Any doubts of his replacing Jansson, any wondering whether he’d cope with the Sky Bet Championship, well they were pretty much dispelled very early on this season.

He’s been an integral cog in helping Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence in which they dropped as low as League One. The Poole-born, Dorset native has featured in every minute of every game of Leeds’ successful promotion campaign.

He’s been the epitome of a modern defender and the type who suits Marcelo Bielsa’s moulded demands extremely well. Legendary Argentine coach Bielsa wants defenders who are secure in their defensive duties as well as being confident enough on the ball to help that transition from defensive action to attacking play.

Ben White has shown that he can do that to the extent that he has, in reality, elevated himself out of the comfortable price range that Leeds United would consider paying for his potential and services. Not that this would matter to Brighton and what they feel about the youngster and his position at the club.

💬 "We see @ben6white

as part of our plan. "Everyone won, he got great experience and @LUFC

got their goal of promotion. "We rate Ben highly, I've followed his career closely, we like him a lot. "We'll see him in pre-season and he will be part of our group."#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qCZgFzDIST — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 18, 2020

This, in a way, is a powerful tweet and reminder that the Seagulls have sent out. It firmly states their own intention towards Ben White whilst also serving as a reminder to Leeds United – almost a ‘back off’ warning.

In reality, Brighton won’t be able to hold on to him either. Such has been the level of his performances whilst on loan at Leeds United that the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester outfits are said to be interested in acquiring his services. When it comes to a battle of cheque books, Brighton would lose out against this trio of heavyweights.

