Leeds United have been linked with River Plate’s Lucas Martinez Quarta ever since the news came through via Argentinian source Double Amarillo. The Whites were said to be keeping an eye on the talented Argentinian international. Talking to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 24-year-old gives an indication of his aims and plans for next season.

24-year-old Quarta graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up from their Under-20s at the start of July 2016. He was just 20 years old then, and now has four seasons of top-tier experience under his belt.

Since his promotion, the Argentine, with Italian heritage, has gone on to make 95 appearances with River Plate (5 goals/3 assists). 64 of these (2 goals/1 assist) have been in Argentina’s Superliga competition. He has also gone on to make his international debut for Argentina, featuring in two friendly games against Chile and Mexico.

Doble Amarillo said that Quarta “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa.” The thinking behind this is that the Whites, newly promoted to the Premier League, will need to replace Ben White. White will return to Brighton and Hove Albion after a season under Bielsa that has seen his stock rise beyond the Whites wallet.

In speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Leeds United target opened up om the effects of lockdown that he is experiencing back in Argentina. On this he said: “I have a big house, with a well-equipped gym and space outside where I can train a little”

The conversation then turned to next season and what his aims were. What he says here could be of huge relevance and importance for Leeds United fans. Commenting on this he said:



“I stand firm in the present, at the River, next season. I have already talked about it with my agent: when there is something concrete, he will warn me and we will reason about it.”

That might sound like a death knell for Leeds United but his future thoughts do lend a degree of hope. When asked whether playing in Europe was a ‘dream’ or a ‘goal’, Martinez Quarta replied:



“Both things, among the objectives of my career there is to win at the River, to play a World Cup with my national team, but also to play in Europe. And I always try to make them.”

With Leeds United needing a Ben White replacement, and with the very real possibility that Covid-19 will impact the prices of players, Leeds United could do much worse than push for Lucas Martinez-Quarta.

Should Leeds United go all out and go for Lucas Martinez Quarta?