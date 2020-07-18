Brentford boss Thomas Frank has played down rumours of Said Benrahma to Chelsea, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Bees’ manager has insisted his star winger is fully focused on their remaining two games, despite speculation of Frank Lampard’s Blues being after him.

Benrahma, who is 24 years old, has scored 17 goals and gained nine assists for Thomas Frank’s side this term, beating his tally of 11 from his debut season at Griffin Park.

Brentford will be in the Premier League next season if they win their remaining two games of the season after West Bromwich Albion’s defeat to Huddersfield Town last night.

The London side face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium today before ending the campaign at home to relegation threatened Barnsley.

The Championship promotion chasers will face a battle to hold onto Benrahma’s services this summer no matter what league they are in with serious interest expected from elsewhere. His contract at Griffin Park expires in 2022.

However, Frank has said Chelsea are not in talks with him, as per West London Sport: “I haven’t heard anything from my co-directors of sport. If I haven’t been told anything then I don’t think it’s true. It’s a rumour. I think it’s easy to know this isn’t true.”

Asked whether the rumours could affect him, he said: “He’s fine. It won’t affect him. If we’re doing well, players attract attention. That is natural”.

Benrahma has been brilliant for Brentford since joining from Nice in 2018 and he will be looking to play a key role in their final couple of matches.

Will Brentford gain automatic promotion?