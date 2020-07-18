According to Football Insider, Belgian club Brugge have won the race to land QPR starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of Premier League duo Leeds United and Southampton. Club Brugge won the race for the exciting QPR youngster with a £5m bid.

22-year-old Osayi-Samuel signed for QPR from Blackpool at the turn of January 2017. Since then, he’s made 91 appearances for the Londoners, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists.

It is this season that he has exploded onto the scene with his eye-catching displays in hte Sky Bet Championship. He has proven a force to be contended with in a stuttering QPR outfit. In 36 Championship games so far this season, the right-sided flyer has 5 goals and 9 assists.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that “the Londoners have agreed a fee with the Belgian club and are ready to grant permission for the forward, 22, to discuss personal terms.”

Leeds United, newly promoted to the Premier League at West Brom’s loss at Huddersfield, were a side said to have an interest in the young attacker in mid-May. They were said to “have joined Premier League clubs in the race” and “been making regular checks” on his progress this season. Southampton were also said to be interested in landing the youngster.

Referencing a ‘QPR source’, Veysey writes that “the club [QPR] are willing to cash in on Osayi-Samuel” with him entering the final 12 months of his current deal, an extension option taken up by QPR in February.

The transfer window opens in nine days which will make for a frantic time for all. However, it appears that Club Brugge might have stolen a march on that date with this interest and bid.

Will Bright Osayi-Samuel be a boom or a bust at Club Brugge?