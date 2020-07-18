Leeds United have secured their place in the Premier League next season and Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to strengthen his squad over the coming months. Here are five players the Whites could sign-

Harry Wilson, Liverpool- The Wales international has spent this past campaign on loan at AFC Bournemouth and could become available again from Anfield. He would be ideal for Leeds in the top flight and is someone they should consider moving for.

Rhian Brewster, Liverpool- There is no doubt that Bielsa’s side need attacking reinforcements and the 20-year-old may get a Premier League loan next term. He has impressed for Swansea City in the Championship since January, chipping in with nine goals in 18 games.

Juan Foyth, Tottenham Hotspur- Leeds will have to explore other centre-back options with it up in the air whether Ben White will be returning to Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion. Foyth, who is an Argentina international with 10 caps to his name, is a player they have been linked with in the past.

Cedric Kipre, Wigan Athletic- He has had an impressive season for the Latics and is on the radar of West Ham United, as per The72. However, should Leeds target him? He would add more options and depth to their defensive department for the next campaign.

Jack Harrison, Manchester City- Leeds would love to bring him to Yorkshire on a permanent deal ahead of their Premier League adventure. The ex-New York City winger has been a massive player on loan for the past two seasons and will be high up on their list of transfer targets.



