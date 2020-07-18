Russell Martin will be looking to bolster his MK Dons squad this summer. Here are five players he could target for the League One side-

Remi Matthews- He is a free agent after his contract at Bolton Wanderers expired and will be weighing up his options. The goalkeeper played with Martin at Norwich City and could be considered. He has been the Trotters’ first choice ‘keeper over the past two years.

Anthony Pilkington, Wigan Athletic- He is another former Norwich teammate of Martin’s. The experienced forward is also due to become available for free this summer and would be a shrewd signing. He has also previously played for the likes of Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Jordan Rossiter- Martin played with the former Liverpool man at Ibrox a couple of seasons ago and may see him as someone who would boost his midfield options for next term. Rossiter, who is 23 years old, is available after being released by Rangers. He spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town.

Josh Ginnelly, Preston North End- The tricky winger spent joined Bristol Rovers on loan in January and could be loaned out again. He played with the Dons’ boss at Walsall and impressed with the Saddlers to earn a move to the Championship.

Louis Thompson, Norwich City- He slotted in nicely into the Dons’ side after his loan switch from Carrow Road in January. His future with the Canaries is up in the air at the moment meaning Martin may try and bring him back.

Can MK Dons challenge in the top half next season?