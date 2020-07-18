Walsall boss Darrell Clarke will be looking to bring in some reinforcements to his squad this summer as he gears up for his second season in charge of the League Two side. Here are five players he could target-

Daniel Leadbitter, Newport County- The right-back played a key part for Bristol Rovers’ back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during Clarke’s reign at the club. The 29-year-old would add more experience and depth to the Saddlers’ defensive options.

Alex Jakubiak, Watford- He is leaving Vicarage Road as a free agent. The striker crossed paths with the Walsall boss at Bristol Rovers and has also had loan spells away at Wycombe Wanderers, Falkirk, Gillingham and St Mirren.

Tom Parkes, Exeter City- He was a key player for Clarke at the Memorial Ground from 2014 to 2016. He has also played for Leicester City, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United in the past and would be ideal for Walsall this summer.

Cristian Montano, Port Vale- The Colombian midfielder played for Clarke at Bristol Rovers and has been a regular for Port Vale over the past three seasons, playing a combined 104 games and scoring 14 goals. He is a decent option for the Saddlers to consider.

Byron Moore, Plymouth Argyle- The 31-year old-winger spent two years under Clarke at Bristol Rovers and is currently on the books at newly promoted League One side Plymouth. He has played just under 500 games in his career to date and has bagged 55 times.

Can Walsall challenge for promotion next season?