Peterborough star Ivan Toney is the latest of a longer line of hotshot strikers who have come into London Road for a relatively low price and then exploded with goals galore. This raises their value and the Posh reap the rewards and move onto the next one. According to Football Insider, they may have to do this again as Brentford up the ante in their pursuit.

They’ve done this process before with the likes of Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle, it is a pattern that they are accustomed to and one that they will have to do again with the news that has come from Football Insider and Wayne Veysey.

Veysey writes that “Brentford have had a bid accepted by Peterborough United for Rangers and Celtic target Ivan Toney” with the bid being “between the £3.5million and £5m mark.”

According to Football Insider’s Veysey, promotion hopefuls Brentford have moved to the front of the queue and have entered the bid which has taken them ahead of Rangers. The Glasgow giants are thought to have held talks with Toney and his representatives.

A deal has yet to be agreed which does leave the door open for others to sneak in with bids of their own for the electric striker who hs lit up London Road the past two seasons. The 24-year-old has scored 49 goals and provided 15 assists in his 94 games for Peterborough; 26 of those gals and 7 of those assists coming this season.

That level of output only goes to encourage interest from others and it appears that Brentford have stolen a march on a list of other suitors which includes Rangers and Celtic with more likely watching.

Will Ivan Toney become a blazing star at Brentford?