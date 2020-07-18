Swansea City are keen on re-signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan again for next season, as per a report by Wales Online.

The stopper has impressed on loan at the Liberty Stadium this past campaign and has enjoyed regular first-team football.

Woodman, who is 23 years old, is likely to be loaned out again by Newcastle this summer and Swansea are hoping to bring him back to Wales for a second year.

Their boss Steve Cooper has said, as per Wales Online: “I think Freddie will be holidaying in Swansea for the next 30 or 40 years. He loves it down here. I’ve said it before and he’s said it. He’d love to be here next year, I’d love to have him here.

“I know he’s not one of our own but it certainly feels like it because of how connected to the club he is. He’s performed really well, and I think we’ve been good for him as well. We’ve back him all the way through the season.”

He added: “In terms of goalkeeping, I’d love nothing more than Freddie to be with us next season. If that can happen, which is very possible then I think we’ll all continue to benefit from that, especially the football club.”

Woodman was on the books at Crystal Palace as a youngster before switching to Newcastle in 2013. He has since played four times for the Toon.

The ex-England Under-21 international has also spent time away from the North-East on loan at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in the past. Can Swansea bring him back over the coming months?

In other Swansea news, they have a decision to make on the future of Barrie McKay, as covered by The72.





