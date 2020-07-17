Whereas numerous others have failed over the preceding 14 years, Marcelo Bielsa has taken just two years to succeed. That’s all the time that it has taken to reshape a club that was regularly achieving mediocrity and channel them to success and Premier League promotion. Two years, that is it.

In truth, Marcelo Bielsa has come into Elland Road, reshaped things in his own image and has instilled a footballing ethos that has taken individual players to levels they couldn’t envisage playing at and Leeds United to a whole new plateau.

All that hard work has been realised now that Leeds United, after a 16-year absence, is back in the Premier League. Cruelly denied by Derby County in a heart-breaking defeat at Elland Road last season, this season was their season.

No matter what happens from now, Leeds’ place in English football’s top tier is assured. Leeds fans are ecstatic and are swarming to Elland Road. In the following video, the chief architect of all of this, Marcelo Bielsa, is mobbed by Whites fans as he leaves his Wetherby house.

Bielsa is just an amazing person. #lufc are up and he’s elbow high fiving Leeds fans and loving every second of it. pic.twitter.com/nRQ6tK5Nsc — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) July 17, 2020

