During Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Boro boss hinted that the club should be looking at signing defenders in this summer’s transfer window.

Middlesbrough have seen both Dani Ayala and Ryan Shotton depart the club in recent weeks following the conclusion of their contracts. This leaves just one first-team player who is naturally a centre-back in Dael Fry, with George Friend filling in alongside him since the restart.

But Friend’s contract is due to end after their final game against Sheffield Wednesday, and to make matters worse Harold Moukoudi left Teesside last week after his loan spell ended, returning to his parent club Saint-Etienne.

“The squad’s a little bit lop-sided,” said Warnock. “It will take a summer transfer window to sort things out.”

The Boro boss has repeatedly claimed that the midfield options are aplenty and there is good competition there. But in defence and attack, Middlesbrough are lacking.

When asked about their chances against Cardiff this weekend, Warnock replied:

“When you’ve got no defenders it’s very difficult to park the bus.”

It is obvious Boro need to dip into the transfer market to bring in some central-defenders ahead of next season.

There are options at both right-back and left-back with the likes of Djed Spence, Anfernee Dijksteel, Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola at Warnock’s disposal, but with Friend leaving, and Ayala and Shotton having left already, it leaves Middlesbrough in serious need to spend some money in the transfer window this summer.