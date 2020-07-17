Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber now has a neutral Net Approval Rating following our poll this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Gerhard Struber received an approval rating of +18. This was after he was approved by 59% of Barnsley fans with 41% of fans disapproving of him. 0% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 48% (-11)

Disapprove: 48% (+7)

Don’t Know: 4% (+4)

Net Approval Rating: 0 (-18)

As you can see, Gerhard Struber has decreased in popularity as the Barnsley head coach this week. Following his peak in Week 2, when Struber got a stunning +90 Net Approval Rating, his popularity has dropped to a level now where he no longer has a positive rating. He is now the second manager to have a neutral Net Approval Rating as the fans are officially divided on whether they back Struber as the manager. If Barnsley’s relegation is confirmed when we do the next poll, expect him to have a negative Net Approval Rating for that one.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +78

Week 2: +90

Week 3: +18

Week 4: 0

Do you agree with Gerhard Struber's approval rating?