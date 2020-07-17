Speaking to the press ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff City tomorrow afternoon, manager Neil Warnock revealed he isn’t necessarily looking forward to it.

Middlesbrough realistically need a point to secure safety given their superior goal difference over the teams below them, but Cardiff may be too strong for Warnock’s side, or at least that’s the opinion of the Boro boss.

When asked if he was looking forward to facing his former side, he revealed:

“Not really know, not when I know how good they are and we haven’t won at home.

“They are strong, solid players and good lads as well.”

Middlesbrough haven’t won at home under Warnock as he says, with all three of their wins under the 71-year old’s guidance being away, with victories over Stoke City, Millwall, and Reading. During that time Boro have lost both home games against Queens Park Rangers and most recently Bristol City.

“We’re hoping that we can play two games in succession, we want another performance.

“We play well in one match then terrible in another.”

Warnock’s scathing criticism of his players is warranted, however, with polar opposite performances from week to week.

But it’s not just the home form under the new boss which is a problem, as this stretches back to before the turn of the year.

“Having not won at home in 2020 is appalling really.

“We want to try to give them a game.”

Cardiff are chasing a place in the top six, and currently sit in the play-off places, but only just. Middlesbrough on the other hand are looking to keep their place in the Championship and are five points above the relegation zone.