Luton Town head coach Nathan Jones is more popular than he has been before this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Nathan Jones received an approval rating of +50. This was after he was approved by 72% of Luton Town fans with 22% of fans disapproving of him. 6% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 90% (+18)

Disapprove: 10% (-12)

Don’t Know: 0% (-6)

Net Approval Rating: +80 (+30)

As you can see, Nathan Jones has become more popular as the Luton Town head coach this week. This is actually the most popular Jones has been since we started doing this Manager Approval Ratings series. While he took a large drop this week, his Net Approval Rating rose so highly this week that this is the largest one that he has had. This is only a bit higher than his previous Net Approval Rating which was back in Week 2. It is notable how popular Jones now is considering how controversial his appointment was.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +72

Week 2: +77

Week 3: +50

Week 4: +80

Do you agree with Nathan Jones's approval rating?