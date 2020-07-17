Hull City head coach Grant McCann’s popularity has dropped back down in popularity this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Grant McCann received an approval rating of -44. This was after he was approved by 24% of Hull City fans with 68% of fans disapproving of him. 9% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 17% (-7)

Disapprove: 79% (+11)

Don’t Know: 5% (-4)

Net Approval Rating: -62 (-18)

As you can see, Grant McCann has dropped in popularity as the Hull City head coach. In Week 3, it was the first time that McCann had risen in popularity but any chance of that becoming a trend ended this week. His popularity dropped back down this week and while it is not as bad as it was in Week 1 or Week 2, he still ranks as one of the most unpopular managers in the Sky Bet Championship. It will likely be even worse next week as this poll was only open for a small amount of time after their historic 8-0 loss to Wigan Athletic.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -70

Week 2: -78

Week 3: -44

Week 4: -62

Do you agree with Grant McCann's approval rating?