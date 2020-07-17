Charlton Athletic head coach Lee Bowyer has suddenly dropped in popularity this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Lee Bowyer received an approval rating of +94. This was after he was approved by 97% of Charlton Athletic fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. 0% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 85% (-12)

Disapprove: 11% (+8)

Don’t Know: 4% (+4)

Net Approval Rating: +74 (-20)

As you can see, Lee Bowyer’s popularity as Charlton Athletic head coach has dropped over the last week. During the time we have been doing this series, Bowyer has been very popular and has been getting Net Approval Ratings in the +90s. Any polling changes had been in the margin of error and Bowyer remained one of the most popular managers in the Sky Bet Championship. This has changed this week with Bowyer’s Net Approval Rating suddenly taking a moderate drop in his popularity. This may be due to Charlton not pulling away from the relegation battle.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +96

Week 2: +95

Week 3: +94

Week 4: +74

Do you agree with Lee Bowyer's approval rating?