Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Cowley’s popularity has dropped over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Danny Cowley received an approval rating of +77. This was after he was approved by 88% of Middlesbrough fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 63% (-25)

Disapprove: 26% (+15)

Don’t Know: 11% (+10)

Net Approval Rating: +37 (-40)

As you can see, Danny Cowley has become less popular as the Huddersfield Town head coach. With this large drop, he is at a similar level to what he was at back in Week 2 when he received a +29 Net Approval Rating. Depending on what he gets in Week 5, it may be that his very large Net Approval Rating in Week 3 was an anomaly. But with Huddersfield inching towards safety with some decent results recently, Cowley’s Net Approval rating might get higher on that basis over the next week.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -10

Week 2: +29

Week 3: +77

Week 4: +37

Do you agree with Danny Cowley's approval rating?