Middlesbrough head coach Neil Warnock’s popularity has remained stable over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Neil Warnock received an approval rating of +58. This was after he was approved by 77% of Middlesbrough fans with 19% of fans disapproving of him. 5% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 80% (+3)

Disapprove: 20% (+1)

Don’t Know: 0% (-5)

Net Approval Rating: +60 (+2)

As you can see, Neil Warnock’s popularity as the Middlesbrough head coach has remained roughly stable over the last week. While his Net Approval Rating has got a little higher, this could be written off as being within the margin of error. Interestingly, both the percentage of people who approve and disapprove of Warnock went higher. This is because those who said they Don’t Know if they approve or disapprove have now made a decision on what they think of Warnock. A small majority of people decided to say they Approve of him, hence why he has seen a small increase in his Net Approval Rating.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +75

Week 2: +92

Week 3: +58

Week 4: +60

Do you agree with Neil Warnock's approval rating?