Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to sealing the signing of Wigan Athletic star Alfie Devine as reported by Football Insider.

The 15-year-old is one of the rising stars of the Latics team and has huge potential which has attracted Spurs to his availability. It is now believed a bid had been accepted by the cash strapped Championship side.

Devine will now undergo a medical and finalise paperwork in order to complete his move to the London club.

The fee which has been agreed has not been confirmed but it is believed to be a significant one for someone of his age.

Devine joined Wigan after being released by Liverpool and he is already playing in age groups way beyond his years and could be one to watch in the future.

He starred for Wigan in their FA Youth Cup run this season where they beat Spurs 2-0 and has already played for the Championship club’s under-23s despite being just 15-years-old.

Devine has also been capped by England at under-16 level and is regarded as a Premier League and international star in the making.

Wigan are being forced to sell some of their prized assets due to their financial woes which have seen them enter administration and facing a possible points deduction which could result in them being relegated to League One.

The youngster will most likely feature in the youth team for Spurs but Jose Mourinho is sure to keep an eye on the youngster as he awaits his chance to push ahead to feature in the first-team reckoning.

