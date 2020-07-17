Laurens de Bock looked a handy signing during his first few games for Leeds United after arriving on a £1.5m transfer from Club Brugge in early January 2018. However, looks can be deceiving and the 27-year-old Belgian left-back had fallen out of favour at Elland Road under Paul Heckingbottom before his first half-season at Elland Road was through.

De Bock still has two years left on the lengthy deal that he signed at Elland Road, his deal not expiring until the summer of 2022. However, it must be safe to assume that his Whites career is over after just seven appearances in Leeds’ colours.

This season has seen him out on loan, yet again. First he was at Sunderland in League One and then at ADO Den Haag in Holland’s Eredivisie division. The season before, the 2018/1 campaign, De Bock was back in his homeland and playing in the Belgian Jupiler League with KV Oostende.

At the start of this month, Het Laatse Nieuws ran with a snippet saying that De Bock was almost signed with Belgian side Zulte Waregem with discussions “going in the right direction.” This was followed by a snippet from Nieuws Blad earlier today saying that Zulte hope to conclude a deal and “complete the transfer” of De Bock from Leeds saying that, although negotiations were hard, “progress seems to be underway.”

Those noises have been confirmed with the Essevee website confirming that they had landed De Bock on a season-long loan deal for the 2020/21 campaign. The article introducing De Bock to their fans says the 2-year-old left-back “is hired for one season from Leeds, England, with an option to purchase.”

That purchase option would, you could say, effectively rule a line under Lauren De Bock’s career at Elland Road, a career that started well before spluttering into inactivity.

Was it a case of wrong signing, wrong time or just wrong signing for Leeds United with Laurens De Bock?