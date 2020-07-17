Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill’s popularity has got higher over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Michael O’Neill received an approval rating of +79. This was after he was approved by 86% of Stoke City fans with 7% of fans disapproving of him. 7% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 91% (+5)

Disapprove: 5% (-2)

Don’t Know: 4% (-3)

Net Approval Rating: +86 (+7)

As you can see, Michael O’Neill has become more popular as the Stoke City manager over the last week. It is interesting to see that O’Neill has got more popular this week as one of their worst results of the season was just before polling opened. They would lose 5-0 to Leeds United in an appalling performance that you would think wouldn’t be forgotten so quickly. Stoke did bounce back quickly and beat Birmingham City 2-0 a few days after this which is why we believe that he was able to rise in popularity this week.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +92

Week 2: +73

Week 3: +79

Week 4: +86

