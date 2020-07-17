Huddersfield Town take on West Bromwich Albion this evening at the John Smith’s Stadium with both sides desperate for points for different reasons.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction ahead of the vital game which could have a huge bearing on who will win promotion and who will be relegated.

Huddersfield are fighting at the foot of the table but a win against the Baggies could edge them to within touching distance of survival.

Meanwhile West Brom are looking to return to winning ways following two consecutive draws against Blackburn Rovers and Fulham. Brentford have closed the gap to within just one point and Slaven Bilic’s men really need to win to keep their destiny in their own hands.

Prutton gave his views on the game and said: “What a big game to kick off the weekend’s action on Friday night. Huddersfield start the weekend three points clear of the relegation zone and a win will surely be enough for them to stay up.”

“West Brom can’t afford to drop points. Brentford are lurking right on their shoulder and waiting to take advantage. This will be a close one, but I have to still back the Baggies to pull through.”

On paper, West Brom have more than enough quality to see off a struggling Huddersfield team but as we know games aren’t played on paper.

With Brentford breathing down their necks this adds further pressure to the game and we will see whether they have the mental strength to handle it as they look to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.