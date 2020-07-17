Wigan’s plummetting into administration will not only lead to a 12-point deduction, it is also likely to lead to a ‘fire-sale’ of players as other clubs come in armed with their company chequebooks. One side coming in is Premier League outfit West Ham who have enquired about the Latic’s Cedric Kipre according to the Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba.

Kipre started his football journey at giants Paris Saint-Germain, leaving PSG and landing at Leicester City in 2014. He spent three years with the Foxes before being released in early July 2017 on a free transfer to Scottish SPL side Motherwell. A year later and an August move for around £1m brought him to the DW Stadium.

The Mail’s Kajumba writes that the Hammers “have enquired about defender Cedric Kipre” as the 23-year-old Frenchman continues to impress for the Latics.

Since joining the club, Kipre has made 75 appearances with 72 of those appearances coming in the Sky Bet Championship. The two goals that he has scored for Wigan have come this season in the 34 Championship games that he has featured in.

Kipre’s displays have been consistent and obviously have been enough to convince West Ham to the extent that they have asked about him. However, the East London side are not alone in their interest in the 23-year-old centreback.

West Ham’s Premier League compatriots, Watford, are said by the Mail Online to be “also monitoring” Kipre and that a number of clubs in Germany also are showing interest.

Whatever the truth of all that, if West Ham have made an offer then it adds to the notion that a fire sale of stock is taking place at the DW Stadium as administrators look to balance the books.

