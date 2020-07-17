Swindon Town ‘won’t give up easily’ in their pursuit of Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Swindon are ‘matching’ the offer for Jerry Yates. Blackpool already in with their bid. Swindon have come back. And won’t give up easily. (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins are going toe-to-toe with Blackpool to sign the Millers’ man.

Swindon remain eager to bring the forward back to the County Ground after his impressive past season on loan there.

Yates, who is 23 years old, scored 14 goals to help Swindon gain promotion to League One.

He has recently signed a new one-year at the New York Stadium, but that is not to say he won’t be available at the right price.

Yates is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, scoring five times. He has also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town and Carlisle United in the past.

He was a massive hit at Swindon and bringing him back to the club this summer would be a statement of intent by Richie Wellens’ side. However, they need to see off some strong competition from Blackpool to land his signature.

They are gearing up for their return to League One after a three-year absence and will be eager to get the ball rolling of their summer recruitment to start planning for it.



