Derby County boss Phillip Cocu will be eager to strengthen his side this summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Sam Lammers, PSV- Cocu knows the 23-year-old from managing him at the Phillips Stadion. He spent last season on loan at SV Heerenveen and scored 16 goals for them in the Eredivisie. The 6ft 2inc striker has not been a regular for PSV this term and would give Derby another option and dimension in attack.

Menno Koch, Eupen- The 6ft 5inc centre-back could add more depth into Derby’s defensive ranks. He was a key player for Jong PSV before moving to Eredivisie side NEC Breda in 2017. He now plays in the Belgian top flight.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Fenerbahce– The Rams were distantly linked with him in January. Cocu signed him for his former club Fenerbahce from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen. However, the midfielder has found it hard to break into the Turkish sides’ first-team and could look to depart.

Mauro Junior, PSV- He has been out on loan in the Dutch top tier at Heracles in this campaign. Junior, who is a former Brazil Under-17 international, is a player who Cocu could be tempted to bring to Pride Park to add some more creativity to his midfield ranks this summer.

Jordy de Wijs, Hull City- Could Derby hand him a Championship lifeline if the Tigers are relegated to League One? The big Dutchman is another who will know the Rams’ boss from his PSV days and is likely to leave East Yorkshire if his side go down.

