Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has revealed the one ‘issue’ he has with Baggies star Matheus Pereira in an interview with West Brom News.

Phillips is a keen admirer of the Brazilian who has wowed the Championship this season but admits he needs to stop “going to ground too easily.”

The Albion favourite compared Pereira to Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo when he first came to English football and the problems he faced during his early years with the Red Devils.

Pereira came in for criticism on Tuesday evening when he overreacted to a tussle with Michael Hector in which the Fulham man ‘touched his hair’ and the playmaker made a real meal of the situation.

REPUTATION

Phillips has suggested that he will need to cut this element out of his game. “I remember when Ronaldo first came to the Premier League. I was very lucky to play against him in his early days. You only had to blow on him and he fell over.”

“Pereira, he’s not as bad as what Ronaldo was, but it’s something he’s got to look at. He needs to tighten it up a little bit because you don’t want to be getting a reputation for going over too easily.”

“We’ve had players like that in the Premier League before, and when there is a real decision to be made, refs tend to not give it to you.”

There has been a few occasions this season where Pereira has made the most of any contact but it is also important to consider that the 24-year-old has been the second most fouled player in the division.

Time after time there has been incidents in games where Pereira has been targeted for ‘unfair’ treatment and referees have sometimes failed to give the decision in favour of the West Brom man.

Perhaps there is a balance which is needed in that Pereira becomes a little stronger and less dramatic, whilst also being protected more by officials.

