Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway will be gearing up for his first full season in charge of the League Two side. Here are five players he could target for them-

Neal Eardley- Holloway signed the full-back for Blackpool in 2009 and he went on to help the Seasiders gain promotion to the Premier League. He has since had spells at Birmingham City, Hibernian, Northampton Town and has been at Lincoln since 2017, only to be released this summer.

Alex Baptiste- The experienced defender has played under the Grimsby boss at Blackpool and QPR. The 34 year old is an option for the Mariners after leaving Doncaster Rovers and would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

Dean Moxey- The left-back was part of Holloway’s Crystal Palace side were gained promotion to the top flight in 2013. Moxey has played over 500 games in his career having also played for the likes of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers in the past. Exeter City parted company with him earlier this month.

James Perch- Holloway had him at QPR a couple of seasons ago and may target him over the coming months for Grimsby. The ex-Newcastle United man is available after Scunthorpe United released him and will be weighing up his options. Could he reunite with his former boss at Blundell Park?

Byron Webster, Carlisle United- He crossed paths with Holloway at Millwall a few years ago and currently out of contract at fellow League Two side Carlisle in June. The centre-back joined the Cumbrians last summer and has been a regular for them this season. They have offered him a new deal.



Can Grimsby compete in the top half next season?