West Ham United could be ‘open’ to a second loan spell at West Brom for winger Grady Diangana which will be music to the ears of the Baggies supporters.

As quoted by Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi, he has revealed that the Hammers could be willing to allow the 22-year-old to leave on a temporary basis if the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League.

Diangana has scored seven goals and registered six assists so far this campaign and has produced several impressive performances along the way.

There has been speculation in recent days that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are interested in the winger as well as Ajax, Everton and Newcastle United.

Speaking on the Baggies Broadcast podcast, Masi spoke about the discussion which took place between West Ham and West Brom back in January.

“They held talks with West Ham about keeping him for next season as well on loan.”

“Obviously that deal wasn’t done, but they weren’t put off, and from what I gather, West Ham basically said to them, ‘if you get up, we would be interested in sending Diangana back out on loan to you because we’d like him to play regularly in the Premier League for a year before coming back to us’.”

“There was that indication from West Ham that they would be open, potentially, to letting Diangana come back on loan or definitely sending Diangana out on loan to a Premier League side next season.”

For West Brom to be able to bring Diangana back to the Hawthorns for a second spell next term would be a huge coup for the club. It is unlikely that David Moyes would be willing to allow him to leave permanently and with him valued at around £20million it would more than likely be out of the Baggies price range anyway.

Would Grady Diangana returning to West Brom be a good move?