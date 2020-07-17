Steve Evans will be looking to bolster his Gillingham squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Hope Akpan- Evans signed the former Everton man for Crawley Town and he was a key player for him with the League Two side. He is now a free agent after being released by Bradford City. The midfielder has also played for Hull City, Reading, Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion.

Kieran Agard, MK Dons- He may move on this summer after four seasons at Stadium.Mk. He played for Evans at Rotherham United and was prolific for the Millers. Agard, who is 30 years old, would sharpen Gillingham’s attack for the next campaign.

Tyler Denton- Evans has managed the left-back at both Leeds United and Peterborough United in the past. He moved to Stevenage on a permanent basis last summer but has been released by them now. Could he reunite with Evans at Priestfield?

Alex Woodyard- He is available after parting company with Peterborough United. The midfielder was loaned out to fellow League One side Tranmere Rovers in January. Evans brought him to London Road in 2018 and may target him again now for the Gillls.

Lee Frecklington- The experienced midfielder was a huge player under the Gillingham boss during his spell at Rotherham and could potentially be on his radar of transfer targets. He is also a free agent after leaving Lincoln City in May.

In other Gillingham news, Celtic and Everton have been linked with their young stopper Joe Walsh, as covered by The72.

