West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has sent out a defiant message ahead of their crucial clash against Huddersfield Town insisting “they are fully motivated” as reported by the Express & Star.

The Baggies take on the Terriers this evening knowing that a win is crucial if they want to keep automatic promotion in their own hands. Anything less than a win would see Leeds United promoted and Brentford offered the chance to overtake them if they win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Boss Slaven Bilic is confident that their quality will shine through as long as they remain calm. “Huddersfield will try and make it hard for us. Of course we have to think about Huddersfield.”

“But we have to find that balance. We are burning inside. We have to burn but be completely calm because 90 minutes is a very long time. We can’t rush. We have to keep calm, knowing we have that quality and we can make it.”

“It comes with the condition that we have to stamp our authority on the game from the start. Intensity, intensity, intensity. But we have to find that balance between intensity and not panicking – that is the key.”

West Brom had a cushion at the top of the division when the season restarted but thanks to Brentford winning eight games in a row this has been closed to just one point but Bilic says his side will be completely focusing on themselves.

MASSIVE GAME

“We all feel good. We have those positive nerves, which is a good thing. We have worked the whole year to be in this position and for the whole year we have relied only on us.”

“Other results can help you of course. But since round seven we have been there. You check other results, but 100 per cent you are just focused on you – it is in your hands.”

“It has been like that since September. We are relying on ourselves. It’s a massive game against Huddersfield, but it’s a good position we are in,” the Croatian continued.

“We are fully motivated, hungry to play with the right mentality and intensity. But the key is to be very calm and not let pressure affect your quality or performance.”

