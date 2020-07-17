Bolton Wanderers are being linked with a move for ex-Swindon Town and Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters could swoop in for the free agent centre-back after he was released by Northampton Town.

Turnbull, who is 25 years old, scored five goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this past season to help the Cobblers gain promotion to League One. However, he parted company with the Cobblers earlier this month.

Bolton are in the hunt for more reinforcements to their squad and have so far managed to sign Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarecvic this summer, both players who also gained promotion from League Two last term.

Turnbull has played over 250 games so far in his career and is a decent option for the Trotters on a free.

He started out at Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints. Instead, he spent two years ago on loan at Swindon Town and become a key player for the Robins.

Turnbull left the Saints on a permanent deal in 2016 for Coventry City and spent two years on the books with the Sky Blues, one of which he spent on loan in Scotland at Partick Thistle.

He then linked up with Northampton in January 2018 and went onto play 98 times for Keith Curle’s side.

Bolton are now being linked with a swoop for him as they gear up for League Two.

