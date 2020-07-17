Last night Leeds United took a step, albeit it hesitantly and nervously, towards the Premier League with a nervy 1-0 victory over an energetic Barnsley side at Elland Road.

Promotion could be sealed tonight if West Bromwich Albion lose to Leeds’ local rivals Huddersfield Town. If not, then a point against Derby County will see the Whites promoted on Sunday.

As they look more likely than not to be regaining that Premier League place for the first time in 16 years, thoughts will have to turn to what the current squad needs in terms of replacements and upgrades. This will be needed to ensure the Whites make a decent stab of it in the Premier League. As ever, there are many names being linked with Leeds, that will not change.

Below are mini-resumes of four players being linked to a move to Elland Road.

Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate – value £19.2m): Quarta has just finished his 4th season as a first-team regular at River Plate values him as a £19.2m player but there is noise that Covid-19 uncertainty could lower that price somewhat. He is said to be closely followed by Leeds and is a player on their radar.

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic – value £1.1m): Some sources in the media state that Leeds United are one of a host of clubs holding an interest in Wigan’s starlet teen striker Joe Gelhardt. He’s made the breakthrough to the first team at the DW Stadium but the Latics will struggle to hold on to him with administration worries eating away at them. Leeds are said to be battling Celtic for him.

Yasser Larouchi (Liverpool – value £1.6m): Leeds United are said to be battling Brentford as they look to land France-born Algerian national Larouchi. Unable to break into the Reds first team. 19-year-old Larouchi is said to be ready to leave this summer looking for regular first-team opportunities after featuring just twice for Jurgen Klopp’s side.



Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb – value £4.95m): 23-year-old Gojak came onto the Leeds United radar thanks to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira over on Twitter. Since moving to Zagreb from FK Olimpik Sarajevo and has gone on to make 176 appearances for the club. He has 34 games of experience in European competitions with 14 Europa League and 20 Champions League games under his belt.

Will Leeds United need some reinforcement next season in the Premier League?