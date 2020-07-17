Wycombe Wanderers have released striker Craig Makail-Smith, as announced by their official club website.

The Chairboys have also announced the departures of Sido Jombati, Jamie Mascoll and Jacob Gardiner-Smith after their promotion to the Championship.

Their website reads: “Wanderers thank each of them for their service, paying particular gratitude to Sido, who arrived in 2014 at the very beginning of a new era in Chairboys history and became a fans’ favourite, playing a significant part in the club’s progress in his near-200 appearances. We wish Sido, Jamie, Jacob and Craig every success for the future.”

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have secured new deals for Matt Bloomfield, Joe Jacobson, Anthony Stewart, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Alex Pattison.

Makail-Smith, who is 36 years old, is an established Football League player and will have to weigh up his options this summer.

He joined Wycombe in 2017 and scored 13 goals in 68 games, as well as having loan spells away from Adams Park at Notts County and most recently Stevenage.

The veteran striker made his name at Peterborough United after bagging 99 goals in 212 games for the Posh, having previously in non-league for St Albans City and Dagenham and Redbridge before rocking up at London Road in 2007.

The Scotland international has since gone onto play for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town, as well as a couple of loan spells back at Peterborough.

Makail-Smith will now have to consider his next move after being released by Wycombe.



Happy to see Wycombe in the Championship?