Coventry City have been linked with a move for AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The right-back could leave the Ligue 1 side this summer and is apparently on the radar of the Championship new boys.

Panzo, who is 19 years old, spent last season on loan in Belgium at Cercle Brugge. He is valued at £2.4 million on Transfermarkt.

Coventry have been busy since their promotion from League One was confirmed and have so far signed Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Callum O’Hare and Marcel Hilbner.

Panzo was born in London and rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to Monaco two years ago.

He was initially a regular for the French sides’ second team and has made two appearances for their senior side. However, they decided to loan him out to Cercle Brugge for the last campaign and his long-term future at the club is up in the air.

Coventry could hand him a route back into England over the coming months as they gear up for their return to the second tier.

The England Under-21 international would add more options and depth to their defensive department and would also be a good acquisition for the future.

These are exciting times for Mark Robins’ side and they are scouting all over Europe for their transfers this summer. Can they lure Panzo back to the UK from Monaco?

