Bolton Wanderers are interested in a move for Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards, according to a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters are considering a swoop for the League One centre-back but will face competition for his signature from Salford City.

Edwards, who is 26 years old, could leave Bloomfield Road this summer despite having a year left on his contract there having fallen out of favour with Neil Critchley’s side.

Bolton are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for the fourth tier next season. Ian Evatt has so far managed to sign Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic, both of who won promotion form the division last term.

Edwards has racked up over 250 appearances in his career to date and would be a shrewd acquisition for the North-West side.

He started out at Blackburn Rovers but never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire outfit. Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe.

Morecambe lured him away from Ewood Park on a permanent deal in 2014 and he spent three years there before moving to Plymouth Argyle.

Edwards played 86 games for the Pilgrims whilst they were in League One and chipped in with nine goals from defence.

Blackpool only signed him last summer but he could be on his way already with Bolton and Salford battling it out to sign him.

