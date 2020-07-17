Sheffield United are set to sign ex-Fulham and Swindon Town goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Blades are bringing him to the club on a free transfer as back-up.

Foderingham, who is 29 years old, is a free agent after being released by Rangers at the end of the past campaign and is getting a Premier League move to Bramall Lane.

The ex-England Under-19 international started his career at Fulham and had a loan spell away from Craven Cottage at Bromley as a youngster before Crystal Palace signed him in 2010.

Foderingham never made a senior appearance for Palace but had loan stints at Boreham Wood, Histon and Swindon Town.

Swindon signed him permanently in 2012 and he went onto become a key player for the Robins, making 191 appearances.

Rangers then lured him up to Scotland five years ago and he helped the Glasgow giants with the Scottish Championship title in his first season at the club.

Foderingham played 143 games for the Ibrox club but lost his place between the sticks in the last campaign to Allan McGregor, hence why Steven Gerrard’s side have parted company with him now.

Sheffield United would be a great move for him if they can get the deal over the line. He will bring some decent competition to their goalkeeping department.

It is still yet to be known whether Dean Henderson will be going back there for a third spell from Manchester United.



