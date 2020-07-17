Leeds United have long been known as a club that prides itself of producing talent and giving it the chance to shine on in the first-team. Names like Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton from the current crop stand alongside Lewis Cook, James Milner and Fabian Delph from other cohorts.

The Whites look further afield too and have fixed their sights on Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt according to the Daily Mail. However, it won’t be plain sailing for United in their hopes of getting him with other big teams waiting in the wings according to Football Insider.

Gelhardt is a player who has shot up the ranks at the Latics and has featured heavily as part of the matchday squads this season for the DW Stadium-based outfit. He first featured for Wigan’s first-team in a 27-minute substitute appearance against Barnsley on deadline day, August 31.

His debut senior goal for the Latics came the very next game during an 18-minute substitute appearance against Hull City. This game saw the youngster score in a 2-2 draw away at the KCOM.

The Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal says, in an article written by Simon Jones, that Leeds “are among the clubs to have expressed interest in 18-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt.” Yet, the Whites are not alone in this interest and face a big challenge to land the talented teen.

Football Insider said earlier this month that Glasgow giants, and perennial SPL champions, Celtic were also deeply interested in the young Latics frontman. Like Leeds, Celtic was said to be ready to move and Wayne Veysey wrote that the Bhoys were “lining up an offer” for the young Wigan forward.

That level of interest must be taken into consideration. It would be a level of interest which pitted Leeds and Celtic in direct competition and could possibly lead to a bidding war and inflated value as the two clubs enter into a transfer tug-o-war against each other.

