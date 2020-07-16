Leeds United are a club renowned for developing youth and Brentford a club for bringing in and developing exciting talent. However, according to Goal, both will be leaning on Liverpool to bring in 19-year-old starlet Yasser Larouci who is said to be leaving Anfield after three years with the Reds.

It’s an exciting time for both Leeds United and Brentford fans. The Whites sit on top of the table and played basement side Barnsley earlier whilst the Bees are roaring more than buzzing with eight consecutive victories. As well as both clubs going toe-to-toe with each other in the league, they are said by the Mail Online’s Kate McGreavy to be ready for an arm wrestle over Yasser Larouchi who “is reportedly on his way out of the door at the Premier League champions.”

The Algerian youngster joined the Red from French side Le Havre three years ago as a 16-year-old. With a star-packed line-up in front of him, Larouchi has struggled to make an impact and is thus moving on from the Merseyside giants.

He’s featured in just two first-team games for Liverpool in this season’s FA Cup Third and Fourth rounds against Everton and Shrewsbury respectively. The former Le Havre youngster has featured extensively for the Under-18s (37 games/1 goal/3 assists) and Under-23s (14 games/1 assist) and was a key member of the Reds UEFA Youth League squad.

According to Goal, the talented Algerian is leaving the Reds and is being released from the club. Their reporter, Neil Jones, writes:

“Following lengthy discussions between club and player, it has been decided that Larouci will need to move on in order to secure regular first-team football.”

This move away from the Premier Champions comes despite him being a part of Jurgen Klopps’ senior training group at their Melwood base.

Goal’s Jones writes that the publication has:

“Learned that Liverpool has already held preliminary discussions with a host of clubs, with Championship promotion-chasers Leeds and Brentford currently at the head of the queue to sign the Algerian-born France youth international.”

Coming as highly-rated as he is, it is little wonder that both Leeds United and Brentford are said to be interested in acquiring his services, services that would see him progress more rapidly to the first-team picture at either the Whites or the Bees than he would have at Anfield.

Where will Yasser Larouchi play his football next season?