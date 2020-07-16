Leeds United take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a little while with the 5 pm kick-off pitting top-of-the-table Leeds again basement side Barnsley. A win for the Whites would see them take a big step closer to the Premier League meaning they’d only need one point from two games.

The team news was always predictable beforehand with Kalvin Phillips’ absence meaning that Ben White was being pushed forwards into a defensive midfield role and the combative Gaetano Berardi coming into the fold to take White’s place alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of the Leeds United backline.

📋 Team news in! One change to the side which defeated Swansea, as Gaetano Berardi replaces Kalvin Phillips — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 16, 2020

Other than that. it is business as usual with the starting line-up. Not that Leeds United fans would expect any different; that is, after all, the Bielsa way. The surprise that has struck many is on the bench amongst the substitutes.

Kiko Casilla takes the bench spot of Kamil Miazek as the disgraced Spaniard returns to the Leeds United fold after serving his eight-match suspension. It was a worry amongst Whites fans that Marcelo Bielsa might drop Illan Meslier and bring Casilla straight back into the starting line-up.

That would have been harsh on the French youngster who has looked more than assured over the last eight games whilst Casilla has served his ban. Dropping Meslier wouldn’t have been the Bielsa way, a way that thrives on loyalty and continuity.

Instead, Casilla gets to start his inclusion back at the Whites from the sidelines. It might be a short inclusion with many voices saying that his time at the club could be over this summer due to what he has been through.

