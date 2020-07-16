According to The Evening Express, Championship trio Middlesbrough, Bristol City, and Birmingham City are all interested in Wigan’s Paul Cook becoming their next manager.

Both Bristol City and Birmingham City are operating without a permanent manager at present, with both Lee Johnson and Pep Clotet being relieved of their duties at the start of July. Middlesbrough on the other hand are under the guidance of veteran Neil Warnock until the end of the season.

With Wigan’s future up in the air, and subsequently Paul Cook’s, this means the Championship trio are circling, and feel he could be available to step into their dugout in a full-time position next season.

The report states that the current Wigan manager is interested specifically in the job at Saint Andrews, with Birmingham having already approached him and discussed his compensation package. Cook is also confident he could do a good job for the Blues and would work well under a tight budget and with the club’s academy system.

The Bristol Post states that it is unlikely that Cook would take the reigns at Bristol City, however, as they have already started to whittle down their managerial shortlist and start the interview process.

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has reportedly asked Neil Warnock to stay on as Boro boss, but no official talks are said to have got underway as of yet. It is likely the 71-year old would be the Teessiders’ first choice, whereas Cook could provide a back-up option if terms could not be agreed.