QPR head coach Mark Warburton’s popularity as their head coach has dropped to its lowest level.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Mark Warburton received an approval rating of +72. This was after he was approved by 55% of QPR fans with 40% of fans disapproving of him. 6% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 55% (-30)

Disapprove: 40% (+27)

Don’t Know: 6% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: +15 (-57)

As you can see, Mark Warburton has dropped in popularity as the QPR head coach. His ratings have been volatile since Week 1 as every week, they have alternated from going up and down. But while this remains the case, this is the lowest that Warburton has been rated by his fans since we started this series. He is still moderately approved of, which is good news for him, but such a large drop is quite shocking. This is likely due to a couple of poor results that have condemned them to the mid-table for the rest of the season.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +78

Week 2: +33

Week 3: +72

Week 4: +15

Do you agree with Mark Warburton's manager approval rating?