Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook’s popularity as their head coach has dropped over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Paul Cook received an approval rating of +75. This was after he was approved by 86% of Wigan Athletic fans with 17% of fans disapproving of him. 2% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 81% (-5)

Disapprove: 17% (+6)

Don’t Know: 2% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +64 (-11)

As you can see, Paul Cook has dropped in popularity as the Wigan Athletic head coach over the last week. This is a surprise as the Latics have been one of the form sides in the league and seem unaffected by the situation surrounding their club. Their form has been so good that even though they could end up getting a 12 points deduction they look like they will be avoiding relegation. Despite that, Cook’s Net Approval Rating has dropped over the last week which is something we are struggling to explain.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +76

Week 2: +72

Week 3: +75

Week 4: +64

Do you agree with Paul Cook's approval rating?