Ben White gets his 44th run-out for Leeds United tonight as the table-topping Whites host bottom-of-the-table Barnsley in a game that could inch the Elland Road outfit closer to a Premier League return for the first time in 16 years.

Ben White has played in every minute of every game this campaign, Leeds United’s centenary campaign. Tonight he gets a rare opportunity to play up the field a little. With Kalvin Phillips injured, White gets to step out of the defensive line and play at the base of midfield.

You cannot begin to sum up what effect Ben White has had at Elland Road, nor how much he has improved, without doing the Brighton loanee a big disservice. Suffice to say, that since coming to Elland Road Ben White’s performances have erased the worries that fans had about him replacing Pontus Jansson.

In fact, those doubting Thomases amongst Leeds United fans were pretty much gone in the first month of White being at the club. The Dorset-born central defender has really taken the Sky Bet Championship with extreme sang froid.

Such has been the level of his consistency that Whites fans are holding out that the club will sign him, with some sources saying that he is in their plans. One source who doesn’t think that this will happen in Sun reporter Alan Nixon and he is brutally honest about this:

In essence, Nixon is right. Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United have not only done a good job with Ben White, they have done a fantastic job. Such has been the improvement in him from when he arrived at the start of this season that he has been elevated out of Leeds United’s pocket and price range.

Others are circling such as Liverpool and both Manchester outfits and that alone should be enough to really tell Leeds United fans that Ben White won’t be starting at Elland Road next season. They don’t need a brutal reminder such as that issued by Alan Nixon to drive it home.

