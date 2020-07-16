Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk’s popularity has shot back up this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Garry Monk received an approval rating of -71. This was after he was approved by 12% of Sheffield Wednesday fans with 83% of fans disapproving of him. 5% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 37% (+25)

Disapprove: 59% (-24)

Don’t Know: 5% (0)

Net Approval Rating: -22 (+49)

As you can see, Garry Monk’s popularity as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach has got higher this week. This is the first time that Monk has risen in popularity since we started doing this series. Last week, he was one of the most unpopular managers in the Sky Bet Championship following two very poor results which put them back under threat of relegation. Now though after getting back to winning ways and being mathematically sure of safety, barring any points deduction, Monk’s popularity has risen back to the level it was before. He is, however, still disapproved of by the fans.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -14

Week 2: -14

Week 3: -71

Week 4: -22

Do you agree with Garry Monk's approval rating?