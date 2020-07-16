Reading head coach Mark Bowen has become more popular than ever this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Mark Bowen received an approval rating of +40. This was after he was approved by 67% of Reading fans with 27% of fans disapproving of him. 6% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 76% (+9)

Disapprove: 22% (-5)

Don’t Know: 2% (-4)

Net Approval Rating: +54 (+14)

As you can see, Mark Bowen has become more popular as the Reading head coach over the last week. His current Net Approval Rating is the highest he has received since the start of us doing this series. His previous Net Approval Rating was last week when he got a +40 and now he has improved on that with a +54. Considering back in Week 2 Bowen almost went into a negative Net Approval Rating, it has been a great bounce-back especially considering there hasn’t been a huge improvement in Reading’s form.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +35

Week 2: +1

Week 3: +40

Week 4: +54

Do you agree with Mark Bowen's approval rating?