Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray’s popularity has risen back up over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Tony Mowbray received an approval rating of +17. This was after he was approved by 56% of Blackburn Rovers fans with 39% of fans disapproving of him. 6% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 82% (+26)

Disapprove: 14% (-25)

Don’t Know: 4% (-2)

Net Approval Rating: +68 (+51)

As you can see, Tony Mowbray’s popularity as the Blackburn Rovers head coach has gone back up. This is the first time that Mowbray’s popularity has got higher since this series started. While his Net Approval Rating how very high back in Week 1, he received a +94, it has steadily dropped over time. But with Blackburn’s form improving over the last week, his popularity has shot up this week. While it is not back at the level of Week 1, it is the second-best net approval rating he has had.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +94

Week 2: +65

Week 3: +17

Week 4: +68

Do you agree with Tony Mowbray's approval rating?