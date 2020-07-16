Derby County head coach Phillip Cocu’s popularity has taken a huge drop over the last week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Phillip Cocu received an approval rating of +87. This was after he was approved by 93% of Derby County fans with 6% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 49% (-44)

Disapprove: 48% (+42)

Don’t Know: 2% (+1)

Net Approval Rating: +1 (-86)

As you can see, Phillip Cocu’s popularity as the Derby County head coach as taken a huge drop over the last week. In fact, his net approval rating drop of 86 points is one of the biggest falls we have seen since we started doing this series. This has turned Cocu from a highly approved manager to one that is now just barely approved of. While his popularity has dropped slowly since we started doing the series, a drop like this is huge and was unexpected. But this may be down to the fact Derby are out of the race for the play-offs and will have to spend another year in the Sky Bet Championship.

Week 1: +92

Week 2: +90

Week 3: +87

Week 4: +1

Do you agree with Phillip Cocu's approval rating?