Millwall head coach Gary Rowett is almost unanimously popular with the fans this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Gary Rowett received an approval rating of +93. This was after he was approved by 96% of Millwall fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 99% (+3)

Disapprove: 1% (-2)

Don’t Know: 0% (-1)

Net Approval Rating: +98 (+5)

As you can see, Gary Rowett has become more popular as the Millwall head coach this week. He is now the most approved of head coach in the Sky Bet Championship. At the start of us doing the Manager Approval Ratings series, Rowett was a popular Millwall manager due to the Lions challenging for the play-offs. Even though their form has been inconsistent since the season has restart, his popularity at The Den has grown so much that only 1% of the fans who voted now disapprove of him. Only Marcelo Bielsa has received a Net Approval Rating this high before

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +90

Week 2: +92

Week 3: +93

Week 4: +98

Do you agree with Gary Rowett's approval rating?