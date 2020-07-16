Stockport County have confirmed on their official club website that attacker Connor Jennings has signed on a free transfer after departing Tranmere Rovers.

Earlier this summer, Tranmere Rovers announced their retained list, confirming that attacker Connor Jennings would be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Jennings had been with Tranmere since the summer of 2016 and now, it has been confirmed that the attacker has found a new club. Stockport County have moved to bring in the attacker on a double deal, also bringing in former Mansfield Town an Forest Green man James Jennings.

Upon the announcement, Stockport County’s director of football Simon Wilson spoke about the arrival of Jennings. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to bring another two individuals who have a clear understanding of what it takes to win to our football club, and I know they will do fantastically well here.

“Both players have already lived what we hope to achieve, and just like Liam Hogan and Lois Maynard, will provide invaluable know-how to the club. It is a special moment for the brothers to play together, in their home town, but I know neither have joined the club for sentiment.

“They are excited about what we are doing and where we are going, and want to be a big part of us getting there.”

With Tranmere Rovers, Jennings scored 36 goals and laid on 26 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions, helping them to consecutive promotions.

