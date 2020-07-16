Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said Nottingham Forest are in “active” pursuit of former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback.

Taylor and Colback are active. So is Watson situation. https://t.co/62dEcoUpny — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 15, 2020

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Nottingham Forest were interested in reuniting with midfielder Jack Colback. The former Forest loan man is available for nothing after his release from Newcastle United.

Now, an update has emerged on his situation. It has been claimed by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Nottingham Forest are in talks with Colback over a potential deal. A free transfer would see him reunite with the Championship side in a bargain deal having been deemed surplus to requirements by Newcastle United.

Colback fell down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez upon Newcastle’s return to the top flight and in January of 2018, he made a loan move to Nottingham Forest. He played 16 times in his first stint for the club and at the end of the first deal, Colback returned for a second spell.

Overall, Colback has played in 55 matches for Nottingham Forest, scoring four goals and laying on two assists.

With Colback available for nothing, the midfielder could prove to be a shrewd signing for Nottingham Forest this summer. Popular among Forest fans, it will be interesting to see if Colback makes a return to the City Ground on a permanent basis this summer.

Nottingham Forest fans, would you like to see Colback make a permanent return to the City Ground?

